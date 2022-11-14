ASHTABULA — With more people on the road this holiday season, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to buckle up.
Since 2017, there have been 2,825 people killed in crashes because they were not wearing an available seat belt. In fact, the percentage of unbelted fatalities has risen from 56 percent in 2017 to 64 percent in 2021.
“Properly wearing a safety belt saves lives and reduces the risk of injuries,” said Ohio Highway Patrol Lt. Tina Jackson, commander of the Ashtabula Post. “When a safety belt is improperly worn, the potential for crash-related injuries and death increases dramatically.”
Thanksgiving weekend, millions of Americans will hit the roads, eager to spend time with family and friends.
It’s one of the busiest travel times of the year, and unfortunately, that may mean more crashes.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) also reminds everyone that seat belts save lives. Buckling up gives you your best defense against injury or death in a crash.
The facts don’t lie: When you wear your seat belt as a front-seat occupant of a passenger car, your risk of fatal injury goes down by 45 percent. For light-truck occupants, that risk is reduced by 60 percent, according to the NHTSA.
In 2021, Ohio’s safety belt usage rate was 84 percent, a decrease from 86 percent in 2019. Unfortunately, this shows that some Ohioans still do not buckle up.
OHP troopers will continue zero-tolerance enforcement when motorists are stopped for other violations and are found to not be wearing their safety belt, Jackson said.
Since 2017, more than 550,000 people have been issued seat belt citations.
OHP troopers encourage motorists to make this Thanksgiving different from years past.
During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in 2019 (6 p.m. on Wednesday to 5:59 a.m. on Monday), there were 279 passenger vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes across the nation. More than half (54 percent) were unrestrained.
Nighttime is deadlier than daytime in terms of seat belt use. Over the 2019 Thanksgiving weekend, 52 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes at night were unbuckled, compared to 42 percent during the day.
Younger people continue to be overrepresented in fatal crashes and seat belt non-use. Among young adults 18 to 34 killed while riding in passenger vehicles in 2019, more than half (57 percent) were completely unrestrained — one of the highest percentages for all age groups.
Men make up the majority of those killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes. In 2019, 65 percent of the 22,215 passenger vehicle occupants who were killed were men. Men also wear their seat belts at a lower rate than women do — 51 percent of men killed in crashes were unrestrained, compared to 40 percent of women killed in crashes.
If you’re ejected from a vehicle in a crash, odds are that you will not survive. In 2019, 8 out of 10 (81 percent) of the passenger vehicle occupants totally ejected from vehicles in crashes were killed. Wearing your seatbelt is the most effective way to prevent ejection; in 2019, only 1 percent of passenger vehicle occupants wearing seat belts were ejected in fatal crashes, compared to 26 percent of those who were unrestrained.
Troopers encourage everyone to Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time.
