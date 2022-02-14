ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County Council on Aging Center for Active Living hosted a Valentine’s Day party for senior citizens Friday afternoon.
More than a dozen people enjoyed the festivities, which included dinner, dancing, candy favors and cupcakes for dessert, and a medley of games to play.
“Seniors always look forward to parties,” said Lisa Bruckman, executive director. “They especially like the entertainment and food.”
The doors opened at 1 p.m., party favors awaited guests on all the tables, decorated with red tablecloths and candy hearts.
A delicious dinner of shrimp primavera and fruit salad was served to all. Admission to the event was $4 for ACCOA subscribers.
Seniors were encouraged to wear their best Valentine’s Day attire and everyone donned their favorite red sweater or top.
Ashtabula resident, Evelyn Thomas, 90, said she looked forward to the party.
“It’s a chance to socialize and get out of the house,” she said.
Hazel O’Neal, 78, of Ashtabula, said she makes it a point to support the programs at the Senior Center.
“As long as I get home before dark,” she said.
Musician Mike Lollie provided entertainment, playing everyone’s favorite songs — from Elvis to Patsy Cline. Several people in the audience sang along and one or two got up and danced.
A 50/50 drawing was a hit and a rousing game of Valentine’s Day Bingo delighted party-goers.
“All and all, it was a success,” Thomas said. “They do lots of good things for their parties.”
