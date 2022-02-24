ASHTABULA — If ice and snow didn’t offer enough driving challenges, here come the potholes, those teeth-rattling, wheel-flattening scourge of winter.
Recent single-digit temperatures, followed by Monday and Tuesday’s warmer weather and rain, are the best recipe for potholes and city crews are trying to fill them as soon as they appear, City Manager Jim Timonere said.
“Just like every other municipality in northeast Ohio, this year’s freeze thaw has taken a huge toll on our roads,” he said. “When we get breaks in the weather and thawing, our crews are out doing as much patching as possible.”
City officials ask residents to report potholes on the city’s hotline (440-992-7100).
“Please be as specific as possible, such as citing the nearest address,” Timonere said. “We do realize there are many potholes out there ... and we are making our rounds to patch.”
A warm and sunny Monday and rainy Tuesday allowed the asphalt trucks to get out and begin patching streets. The freeze-thaw cycle takes a bigger toll on older, cracked pavement. Water seeps into fissures, and when it freezes pavement around it can pop. The result? Potholes.
City Council President John Roskovics said this season has been difficult for city streets.
“The amount of snow and rain, the temperatures fluctuating and at time constant plowing all have led to an increase in rough roads and potholes,” he said. “It’s going to take time to address all the issues but it’s our hope we can make things better.”
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the best way for motorists to protect their vehicle from damage is by making sure tires are inflated to the correct pressure, being aware of puddles which may mean potholes are deep with sharp edges and to slow down.
During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, City Council approved Timonere’s request for an ordinance authorizing him to enter a $98,800 contract with GPD Group of Youngstown for providing design engineering and construction administration for the city’s 2022 paving projects.
“As of now, council is still debating the roads to be done, however I need to get moving on this and get it out to bid,” he said. “This will allow us to start putting together bid packages as soon as the decisions on the paving projects are made.”
