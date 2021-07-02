BY BRIAN HAYTCHER
Hopes or fears that Gov. Mike DeWine would use his line-item veto to remove the state takeover of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake from the biennial budget did not materialize on Wednesday night, as DeWine signed the bill with the controversial provisions intact.
Initially, provisions were added to the state version of the budget that would have had the state enter into an agreement to take over the lodge at the end of the year.
State Sen. Sandra O’Brien announced the inclusion of the provision in the senate’s version of the budget on June 9.
The language was altered slightly in the final version of the bill, with the Department of Natural Resources directed to purchase the Lodge for no more than the current mortgage cost of the lodge.
A number of entities in the county passed resolutions opposing the move, including Geneva-on-the-Lake, Geneva and the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
O’Brien released a statement after the budget was approved by the legislature, saying she is happy the lodge provisions made it into the final bill, and they will save county taxpayers more than $1 million per year.
Geneva-on-the-Lake Mayor Dwayne Bennett said he is disappointed that the lodge takeover is now law.
“We think the facility won’t be run exactly the same,” Bennett said. “Obviously there’s room for negotiation with the commissioners. They have to work out a deal with ODNR.”
Bennett said village representatives will be at meetings on the issue, to protect the village’s interest.
“All we can do now is put our trust in the commissioners to get the best deal possible,” Geneva-on-the-Lake Village councilperson Don Woodward said.
He said he would still like to see local control and local investment.
Woodward said the second-best lodge in the state is not nearly as well kept-up as the Geneva-on-the-Lake lodge.
Stephanie Siegel, Executive Director of the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the ACCVB’s board was unanimously opposed to the takeover, but now the ACCVB’s main goal is to move forward in a productive way and be part of the solution.
“I appreciate, I’ve already had a phone call from [Commissioner] J.P. Ducro, in regards to hearing some of our concerns, so they can be addressed,” Siegel said.
Siegel said the CVB values the opportunity to sit around the table, instead of across the table. “That’s a real different prospective,” she said.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the next step is to work with the state on the details of the transition.
“Obviously, as part of some of the discussions that occurred in the last few weeks, we certainly want to ensure that we work to allow for a transition that benefits the county and allows for this truly great asset we have here in our community to remain such for years to come,” Kozlowski said.
County Auditor Dave Thomas said he believes the changed language will be better for the county. The county couldn’t simply hand off the bonds to the state, so the original language would have had the state sending the county a check every year for the cost of the debt, he said.
Thomas said the current language would have the state give the county one almost $14 million lump sum payment, if an agreement is reached.
“We can invest it and gain interest on it,” he said. “We can be pretty flexible with that amount.”
Thomas said the deal is easier for the county and better for ODNR.
“I think it’s a win-win for our county,” he said. “Now, it’s that negotiation, the transfer piece, what that looks like is going to be the final determinate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.