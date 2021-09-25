ASHTABULA — Starting Oct. 4, area residents may apply for the annual HALO Christmas program (Holiday Angels Loving Others).
HALO is a special outreach program coordinated by Catholic Charities of Ashtabula County and is designed to help individuals and families in need with food and toys during the holiday season.
Eligibility for the HALO program is based upon income status and need. Individuals and families who fall at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty guidelines may qualify for assistance.
Applications to receive HALO assistance will be taken between Oct. 4 and Nov. 19 at various sites throughout the county. The Nov. 19 deadline will be enforced and no extensions will be granted.
There are several ways to help HALO:
• Adopt a Family — Adoption opportunities are provided for organizations and individuals wishing to provide direct assistance to individuals or families.
• HALO Toy Chest — Through this project, there will be no direct contact established with the families. Instead, a person or organization will provide two toys for each of the five different age groups for infants through teens.
• Donate — Send monetary donations, which are tax deductible, to HALO of Ashtabula County, 4200 Park Ave., Third Floor, Ashtabula, OH 44004.
• Volunteer — Assist with collecting applications, data entry, transporting of goods and distribution of services. Both adult and student volunteers are welcome.
For more information, call 440-992-2121, stop by Catholic Charities at 4200 Park Ave., Third Floor, Ashtabula, or go to charities@youngstowndiocese.org.
