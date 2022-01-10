Today is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day, and FirstEnergy would like to remind customers how they can manage their energy use while staying warm – especially as many people continue to spend more time at home during the pandemic.
While customers are unable to control the weather, there are several things they can do to keep their homes warm without seeing a significant spike in their electric bills.
The following tips will help customers use electricity wisely during the cold winter months:
• Turn your thermostat down. Reducing your setting by just one degree can lower heating bills by 3%.
• During the winter, the ideal thermostat temperature is 68 degrees when you’re at home, and lowering it while asleep or away.
• Inspect windows and doors for air leaks. Seal any leaks with caulk or weather stripping to prevent cold air from sneaking into your home, which makes a furnace work harder to keep the home warm.
• Air-leak detection methods include shining a flashlight at night over all potential gaps while a partner observes the house from outside. Large cracks will show up as rays of light. You can also shut a door or window on a dollar bill. If you can pull the dollar bill out without it dragging, you are losing energy due to an air leak.
• Close the drapes at night. During the day, only open those that receive direct sunlight.
• Change furnace filters regularly to ensure your heating system is working efficiently.
• Keep registers for supply or return air free of obstructions like curtains or furniture.
• Wrap exposed pipes and water heaters that are in unconditioned spaces.
• Make sure your home is properly insulated. If you have less than six inches of insulation, you’ll benefit by adding more.
• Locate your thermostat on an inside wall and away from windows and doors. Cold drafts can cause the thermostat to keep the system running unnecessarily.
FirstEnergy realizes many of its customers are still impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and it encourages any customer struggling to make ends meet to contact a member of the customer service team at 1-800-633-4766 or visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist to see what assistance programs are available to them.
