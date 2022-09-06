These days, mum’s the word as thousands of colorful chrysanthemums appear on the market.
The colorful flowers come in more than 40 varieties and give northeast Ohio residents an opportunity to enjoy an array of autumn colors in their gardens and landscaping. While fall favorites in the past have been orange, yellow, copper and bronze, gardeners can now choose purple, gold, red, pink and white.
At Ohio Heritage Farm, 8150 Depot Road, Saybrook Township, shoppers can go mum crazy with a choice of 5,000 mums.
“We grow our own mums, we have already sold about 400 plants,” said Jillian Forinash, owner. “We have all colors and 42 varieties of mums.”
The mums are expected to be bought up by gardeners who can be seen walking away with their arms full of the long-lasting flowers.
“Choose plants with buds that are just beginning to open; mums can stay in flower for several weeks,” Forinash said. “This will also help you choose the colors you want.”
Ohio Heritage Farm also sells bales of straw and corn stalks for fall decorating.
The arrival of mums in stores around Labor Day is one of the biggest horticultural events of the year, said Vicky Kidd, manager of Kelly’s Gardens at 4220 N. Ridge W., Saybrook Township.
“We grow our own mums; we have 3,000 in 12 varieties,” she said. “We have larger baskets and hanging baskets.”
The Fall Mumkins and Mumsters program, sponsored by the Jefferson Area Local Schools Parent-Teacher Organization, has been in high demand every fall since 2010.
Beautiful mum flowers in decorative pots that will make any person’s home ready for fall are available through the PTO. Contact a Jefferson teacher or student to order. The fundraiser is going on now and ends Sept. 14. Flowers will be delivered on Sept. 28.
The Ash/Craft Garden Shoppe and Greenhouse, 5959 Green Road, Kingsville, also offers shoppers a variety of the colorful plants.
Gardeners get a beautiful mum that blooms for about six weeks. Then, if you plant it, water it and mulch it, it will come up again next September and bloom again.
It’s important to note garden mums should be planted outdoors by late summer or early fall so the roots have time to form before the soil freezes. Also, be sure to buy hardy or Belgian mums which are sold in garden centers and nurseries.
Master gardeners suggest planting spring bulbs when planting mums. Dig the hole, place the bulb in the ground and set the mum on top. Then, fill with dirt, she said.
In the spring, you will have a tulip or daffodil, and in the fall, you will have a colorful mum.
More ideas for your garden this fall:
• It’s an ideal time to plant trees and shrubs.
• Display flower pots, replace spring and summer pots with gourds and sunflowers.
• Perennials flourish in pots year round in Ohio, if you move them to a protected spot indoors in the winter.
• Get out scarecrows, pumpkins, squash and gourds for a wonderful fall display.
