Trick-or-treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat!
Faithful readers may remember that rhyme from the good old days when Halloween meant cutting two holes in a white sheet, throwing it over your head and grabbing a brown paper bag to go trick-or-treating in your neighborhood.
If your parents had a little extra money, they might take you to Hill’s in the Saybrook Plaza to pick out a plastic mask and ill-fitting costume for a few bucks.
If you were a kid in the 60s and 70s, you might have chosen Sylvester, Woody Woodpecker, Daffy Duck, Underdog, Bullwinkle, Cinderella, Superman, Bozo, or a more generic costume, like a witch, cowboy, pirate or skeleton.
We loved those costumes, even if our vision was significantly impaired by the restrictive eyeholes in the plastic mask.
As for Halloween decorations, jack-o-lanterns — one for each kid — sitting on the steps of the front porch did the trick.
These days, parents and children go all out with their costumes and decorations, transforming their houses, yards and even roofs into spooky scenes. The life-size witches, zombies, vampires and evil clowns are meant to frighten trick-or-treaters and any easily-spooked adults.
As a grandmother, I prefer to decorate with the traditional pumpkins, scarecrows and our child-size stuffed toy gorilla.
Faithful readers will recall Hubby (without my knowledge) bought a life-size stuffed gorilla toy about six years ago off the internet.
While I was working late one night, he put the gorilla on the toilet, set up a wildlife camera, turned off the lights and waited for me to come home.
When I turned on the lights to go to the bathroom, I screamed bloody murder at the sight just as the camera’s flash went off and captured my reaction.
Hubby didn’t bank on me removing my shirt before going into the bathroom. Consequently, I was topless in the picture. As faithful readers know by now, Hubby never matured past sixth grade.
And, just like my feelings for Hubby, it took some time but eventually I fell in love with the gorilla.
Then tragedy struck!
Someone stole our beloved gorilla as he sat in a rocking chair on our front porch waiting for little trick-or-treaters to come by.
The case remains under investigation.
Since the gorilla-napping, we found a child-size gorilla on the internet that we set out on the porch.
So bring your children by my house today from 4-6 p.m. for a treat.
I bought tons of miniature candy bars to hand out to little ghosts and ghouls. But beware! There may be a “gorilla” lurking nearby, ready to scare the bejeebers out of them.
Staff writer Shelley Terry also will be giving free broom rides tonight — it’s guaranteed to be a spooktacular good time!
