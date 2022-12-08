The Blackbrook Audubon Society invites northeast Ohio bird watchers to help with the 123rd annual Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 18.
Blackbrook Audubon’s territory covers Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties.
Blackbrook encourages birders of all skill levels to join the Christmas Bird Count in one of two ways — in the field or from the comfort of their own home with an eye on their bird feeders, according to a press release.
Participants will be asked to count all the bird species and number of birds in a 15-mile diameter circle in one 24-hour period between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5. Anyone living within the circle can report birds at their feeders.
In the past, Ashtabula County bird watchers have spotted ring-billed and herring gulls, a horned lark, rare geese, a pair of short-eared owls and a snowy owl, to name a few. Local birders have participated in the count for more than 70 years, organizers said.
To be assigned to a team covering a specific area on foot or in a vehicle, or to report backyard bird feeder counts, contact Dan Donaldson, the compiler for Blackbrook’s circle, at danook057@yahoo.com. He will provide details on how to join the virtual tally party at 7 p.m., when everyone can share stories of the day’s census.
The Ashtabula County count, centered just east of Kingsville, will be held Dec. 31. Contact Marc Hanneman at marchanneman@embarqmail.com for details.
Blackbrook’s count circle in Lake County extends from Lost Nation Airport to Western Perry, Lake Erie south to Holden Arboretum and Big Creek Park in Geauga County.
The Burton count held in Geauga County will be Jan. 2. Linda Gilbert, the primary finder and a naturalist with Geauga Park District, can be reached at lgilbert@geaugaparkdistrict.org.
Dan Best will assist with the compiling of lists for the Burton count.
Birders can see a map of active CBC
circles at www.audubon.org.
For more information on the local Audubon chapter and count, visit blackbrookaudubon.org.
Since this year’s count is on a Sunday, the usual lunch venue is not available.
Instead, counters can meet at 11:30 a.m. at Hellriegel’s Inn, 1840 Mentor Ave. in Painesville.
Blackbrook requests RSVPs to danook057@yahoo.com for those who plan to attend
so tables can be reserved.
The Christmas Bird Count is the longest-running community science bird project in North America and helps biologists monitor bird population trends, according to the Audubon Society.
