JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Fair Board is filling up its entertainment schedule for Aug. 10-15.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the state’s public health orders will be lifted June 2, meaning area residents can look forward to a full fair this summer.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said he’s very excited to have the fair back this year.
“It’s going to be a very special one since we are celebrating our 175th year,” he said. “I know many in the community are anxious to get out and about and this will be a great opportunity to do so.”
So far, the fair board has booked the following grandstand entertainment: Junior Fair Barnyard Olympics on Aug. 10; two nights of demolition derby on Aug. 11 and 14; harness racing on Aug. 13 and 14; a rodeo on Aug. 13, and tractor pulls on Aug. 15.
Fair Board member Debbie Platt has lined up the following bands to perform at the Barnard Pavilion the back midway:
• Thunder Creek Band —Aug. 10
• High Horse — Aug. 12
• PlanB Band — Aug. 13
• Rough Cut — Aug. 14
“This is a special anniversary year, the 175th fair, and we want it to be better than ever,” Fair Board President Brian Edelman said.
On May 1, all large animals that will be shown at the fair were tagged in preparation.
Two weeks ago, A-Tech students and members of the Fair Board Auxiliary cleaned up the landscape at the fairgrounds. Several 4-H clubs have plans in the works for more landscaping work before fair time.
In nearby Geauga County, area residents are looking forward to the Great Geauga County Fair, set for Sept. 2-6 in Burton. They are celebrating their 199th year, according to its website.
