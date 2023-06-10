Millions of mid- to low-income people in the U.S. have housing costs they can’t afford. As a result, they don’t have enough monthly income left over to pay for food, transportation, doctor visits, prescriptions, and other living expenses.
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere believes with the current rent rates and increased costs of construction, it is important for the state and communities to have programs in place to subsidize the costs of construction for new, affordable housing units.
“We are watching a few bills at the state level that could assist with the costs of renovations or new construction in order to make housing more affordable,” he said.
At least one-third of renters in 42 of Ohio’s 88 counties spend 35 percent or more of their income on rent and other housing costs, according to Census Bureau data released in December.
This trend is widespread across northeast Ohio. Residents of Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties all spend more than 35 percent of their income to cover housing costs.
Ashtabula County ranks No. 8 in the state for the highest rate (spending 42 percent of their income on housing), followed by Trumbull County (40 percent), Geauga County (39 percent), and Lake County, which is just below 35 percent, with 32 percent.
Households are not considered to be affordable if occupants have to pay more than 30 percent of their income on housing costs, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
About 19 million renters nationwide spent more than 30 percent of their income on housing costs from 2017 to 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey’s five-year estimates.
The median household income for Ohio is $61,938, meaning 30 percent of housing costs is about $1,548 per month, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The U.S. Census Bureau considers housing costs to include rent or mortgage payments, utilities and other fees, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In 2020, the median household income in Ashtabula County was $47,925, and the individual median income was $25,074, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
However, 14.4 percent of Ashtabula County families live in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The median gross rent from 2017-2021 was $735 in Ashtabula County, according to census.gov.
A Google search of rental properties available this past week in Ashtabula County resulted in the following:
• 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment, for $625 a month in Ashtabula.
• 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment, for $875 in Ashtabula.
• 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house in Rome Township for $1,750.
• 4-bedroom, 2 bath house in Conneaut for $1,500 a month.
Ashtabula resident Franny Martone, who owns about 40 residential rental properties, said that for the past several years, all of his properties have been filled, especially single-family houses.
“People are having an extremely hard time finding a three bedroom or more,” he said. “I feel what has happened here is interest rates came down and property values went sky high.”
Martone said many landlords owned properties 15 or so years ago that would have sold for about $65,000.
“During the past few years they were able to get well over $100,000 out of that same property,” he said. “Many landlords gave people a 30-day notice and evicted them so they could get the big bucks out of their property.”
This turned several rental properties into an owner-occupied properties and created a shortage of rental property in Ashtabula County, he said.
“I was getting calls nearly every day of people telling me their landlord was selling their house and they had no where to go,” he said. “So, as with anything, when there is a shortage, the price goes up.”
Debra Woodworth, president of the Ashtabula County Board of Realtors, said she agrees with Martone.
“The market investor, who bought property 2008-2009 made a wise investment,” she said. “The market took off and they liquidated.”
Martone said he owns “two beautiful two-bedroom apartments” that he is currently renting to his tenants for $600 or $650 per month.
“The people have been there for a few years and I don’t like to raise the rent when people are there,” he said. “I have a couple three-bedroom houses that say three years ago I was getting $775 to $800 per month out of them but when they vacated recently, now I am getting $1,050 out of one and $1,150 out of another.”
On the other side of the coin, Martone recently raised rent on a lot of his properties to keep up with the higher costs of being a landlord.
“I pay over $30,000 per year in property taxes and they are going up higher,” he said. “I also pay over $30,000 per year in insurance. So there’s over $60,000 a year on just insurance and property taxes before I even do any repairs or anything else. So it’s not just clear profit which a lot of people think it is. And then for every unit in the city of Ashtabula, we pay $75 per year for our occupancy permit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.