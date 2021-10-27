SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Iten Defense of Saybrook expects to add 102 new jobs over the next five years.
The Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) on Monday approved a 1.1% seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit worth about $215,000 for the company, 3500 N. Ridge W., Saybrook.
Iten Defense manufactures advanced composite armor products used for personal protection, military vehicles, watercraft and aircraft. The company was formed in 2019 through the sale of defense operations of Iten Industries Inc., a plastics manufacturer in Ashtabula.
The proposed project involves increasing operational capacity to accommodate growth. The company’s fixed asset investment would be towards building costs, machinery and equipment, according to a press release from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.
As part of the tax credit agreement, the authority requires the company to maintain operations in Saybrook for at least 10 years.
Iten Defense expects to create 102 full-time jobs, generating $3.7 million in new annual payroll and to retain $3.1 million in existing payroll by Dec. 31, 2026, at the project location for employees hired after Sept. 16, 2021.
In addition, the company will claim the tax credit on Ohio employee payroll generated at the Saybrook plant in excess of the company’s baseline payroll.
Ohio is competing with Virginia for the proposed expansion, according to the Ohio Department of Development.
State Rep. Sarah Fowler-Arthur, R-Geneva-on-the-Lake, said she’s excited about the proposed project.
“This investment by Iten Defense in Saybrook shows our state’s commitment to bringing high-quality, good-paying jobs to communities throughout our state,” she said.
Growth Partnership for Ashtabula County also supports the proposed project, according to a letter dated Sept. 22, 2021, signed by officials.
In total, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted approved assistance for five projects Monday, set to create 679 new jobs and retain 549 jobs statewide.
