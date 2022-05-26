If you’re like millions of other older Americans who have been putting off healthcare — now is the right time to put the focus back on your health.
“Everyone should be more active in their own healthcare,” said Ashtabula County Medical Center Family Medicine provider, Dr. Feras Hamdan, who sees patients at Geneva Family Health Center.
A family medicine provider, often called a primary care provider, offers comprehensive, personal health care – from routine checkups and preventive health, to diagnosing and treating common illnesses and injuries.
They also learn your family medical history and will monitor changes in your health as you age. You may only think to see them when you are sick, but visiting them for annual exams – wellness checks — is just as important. They become a partner in your long-term health.
A keystone of that partnership is communication, Hamdan said.
“I want to communicate clearly what is going on with my patient. Without good communication, treatment may not be as effective. I treat people the way I want to be treated,” he said.
At some point, you may also need to see a specialist – someone who has specialized training in specific parts of the body, specific diseases, or specific skills, such as heart, cancer, breathing issues, or ear, nose, and throat.
Hamdan said the goal in referring a patient to a specialist is to get the best information possible so we can make wise decisions for each patient’s unique health circumstances. Your family medicine provider helps you coordinate care, especially if multiple specialists are involved.
Hamden always tries to encourage patients to stay ahead of any health problems, before they begin to affect a person’s lifestyle. That may mean making lifestyle changes that could prevent future health disorders.
“I am a firm believer that the best medicine is prevention. When we diagnose a health risk early enough, there is time to change the potential outcome. It is never too late to live a healthy life,” he said.
ACMC Family Health Centers cab be found in Ashtabula, Conneaut, Jefferson, and Orwell.
Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.