When voters go to the polls Nov. 8, they will have two issues before them.
State Issue 1, bail reform, is the proposed Constitutional amendment requiring threat to public safety to be considered when setting bail.
The Ohio Legislature placed Issue 1 on the November ballot following the Ohio Supreme Court’s January decision in the DuBose vs. McGuffey case.
That case upended decades of practice which provided that bail would be determined at the discretion of judges with public safety in mind regarding the accused.
Presently, without a Constitutional amendment, judges are prevented from considering the public’s safety when setting bail and instead must look at affordability and other factors for each defendant.
The other Constitutional amendment on the ballot is State Issue 2, qualified electors. This amendment mandates that only U.S. citizens can vote Ohio’s local or state elections.
The state legislature passed Issue 2 after rising instances in California and New York where non-citizens were allowed to vote in local and state elections.
Ashtabula County’s legislative delegation includes State Sen. Sandra O’Brien and State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur and Mike Loychik, who earlier this year voted in favor of placing the amendments before voters.
The Ohio Council of County Officials endorses State Issue 1 and State Issue 2. In September, the OCCO heard support from members in the legal community on both sides of the issues and voted unanimously to endorse both.
