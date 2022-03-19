Top of the mornin’ to you!
I’m a little late for St. Patrick’s Day, but Thursday’s sunny skies and warm temperature brought back a memory from long ago — the day, the only day, I ever skipped school.
This news will come as a shock to my parents, who never discovered my absence on that warm, sunny March day in 1975.
I feel safe confessing this indiscretion now, as I’m far too old to be punished by my parents and school officials who would have punished me are either retired or dead.
Consequently, I’m in the clear to tell my tale.
I was a senior at Jefferson Area High School, worked after school at the newly built Arby’s in Ashtabula and, like most of my classmates, I couldn’t wait to graduate.
Sure, we got to hang out in the Senior Court between classes and we drove ourselves to school, but we felt far too grown up to be forced to stay inside on such a glorious day.
Simply put — a sunny early-spring day was just too good to pass up! The green grass, the purple crocus, the sight of robins, and, oh, how I hated the thought of going to school.
So I drove my blue VW Beetle to town and met up with my friend Cindy (the last name is not revealed to protect the guilty).
I parked my VW behind the 7-11 store and Jack’s Pizza.
For readers too young to remember, that’s the same plaza where today you can find Stevens’ Coin Laundry, Mr. Hero and Colucci’s Pizza.
I was quite nervous about it as I was what Hubby called, “A goody two shoes.” As a side note, Hubby now claims the reason he didn’t ask me out in high school was because I was friends with the teachers!
Back to my story: Cindy drove her Plymouth Duster, which was in much better shape than my VW, so I hopped in her car and we took off for a day of free-wheeling fun.
The funny thing is I clearly remember the details of putting our diabolical plan together, but I don’t remember much of what we did.
I do recall slouching down in the seat as we drove through Jefferson. Then we drove to Geneva and Madison, where nobody knew us. We stopped at her then-boyfriend’s house for a bit and I remember I didn’t really like him.
Then we rode around with the windows down and listened to songs on her eight-track player, including Alice Cooper’s “Schools Out,” “Sister Golden Hair” by America, “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, and many more.
We really lived it up! We went to McDonald’s for lunch. That’s when we could get a hamburger, fries and chocolate shake for under $1. I’m not joking!
Looking back, it doesn’t sound as exciting as it seemed back then. But fun in 1975 was different than fun today.
We didn’t stay up late playing video games or watching videos on our phones. We played board games and had to use a pay phone for a dime, if we needed to call someone.
We watched TV shows like “Welcome Back Kotter,” “The Jeffersons,” and “Donnie and Marie” on our color TVs.
Our TV was a floor model inside a cabinet.
Come to think of it, our stereo was a floor model in a cabinet, too. It had a radio and a record player inside.
If we stayed up too late it was probably because we were reading a paperback book in our beds using a flashlight to see the pages.
Primitive, right?
Have a great week! Let’s hope the springlike weather continues!
Staff writer Shelley Terry does not condone skipping school and it’s worthwhile to note she grounded Dear Daughter circa 1993, when she discovered she played hooky on a spring day!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.