Green beer, Irish whiskey and 65-degree and sunny weather made a lot of Irish eyes smile Thursday for St. Patrick’s Day.
Dublin Down Irish Pub and Eatery owner, Dave Clint, said he’s prepared to party like it’s 2020 after the COVID pandemic squelched his St. Patrick’s Day party plans two years in a row.
“The tent is up, corned beef cooked and the musicians are ready to entertain,” he said. “We have homemade Irish cream to enjoy and t-shirts while they last.”
St. Patrick’s Day music, food and party favors will continue today and Saturday at the downtown Ashtabula restaurant and pub.
Mariella Platano of Ashtabula said she’s celebrating the day with drinks and lunch at Dublin Down.
Ashtabula resident Carol Murphy donned a green hat and shirt for the day.
“St. Patrick’s Day is one of my favorite holidays,” she said. “I’m half Irish!”
Clark Netzel, 8, of Geneva brought his teacher a horseshoe for good luck.
“The rustier it is, the luckier it is,” he said.
Joe Pete of Ashtabula Township said he’s going to have corned beef and cabbage for dinner.
Brennan’s Pub was rolling by 9 a.m. with customers dressed in green and white and looking for corned beef sandwiches.
“Being Irish, we get excited about St. Patrick’s Day,” said Penny Lines, a co-owner of the bar with Pam Fluhr.
Fluhr said she looks forward to the holiday but “It has been a long three days.”
She said she started cooking Wednesday evening in preparation for the big day.
John Mosora made the trip from Andover to Brennan’s Pub for the party when he heard there were a number of Bridge Street establishments planning St. Patrick’s Day experiences. He said it is also a good time to wear his kilt.
Local weather enthusiast Ronnie Coursen7 said although temperatures reached the 60s Thursday, revelers should take a sweater with them as the next few days are going to be cold.
“A lake breeze will develop along the lakeshore and we will have cooler temperatures,” he said. “It may dip into the 40s.”
