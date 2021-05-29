JEFFERSON — The investigation into the death of Tiyanna Dept is ongoing, Sheriff William Niemi said on Friday.
Dept’s body was found in Windsor Township on Monday afternoon, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the 4900 block of Windsor Township for reports of a naked man in a field around 5 p.m. on Monday, according to the statement. The man told deputies that he had found a body under a nearby bridge.
Dept’s body was found nearly naked, wrapped in a tarp on a creek bed, according to the statement.
The naked man was taken into custody on the scene on unrelated charges, and is a person of interest, Niemi said.
Multiple search warrants have been executed on houses, vehicles and electronic equipment, he said.
A follow-up investigation is being conducted in the Cleveland area, where Dept lived, Niemi said.
“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us,” Niemi said.
Blunt trauma was ruled the preliminary cause of death for Dept, but that will have to be confirmed by an autopsy, the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office said in Wednesday. Dept’s body was sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. She was identified via fingerprints.
Dept’s next of kin was notified on Tuesday, and her identity was released by the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.
