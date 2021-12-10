JEFFERSON — The investigation into the death of Tiyanna Dept is ongoing, and a number of new leads have recently come to light.
Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said on Thursday the department is following up on information gained from new leads in the case.
“We’re still actively pursuing leads on it,” he said.
Dept, 28, of Cleveland, was found dead in Windsor Township on the evening of May 24. Sheriff’s deputies were initially called to the 4900 block of South Windsor Road in reference to a man walking naked through a field, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department. The man informed police he had found Dept’s body under a nearby bridge.
Dept’s body was found wrapped in a tarp under a bridge on South Windsor Road in Windsor Township, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Niemi said he was unable to comment on the status of the man who told police where to find the body.
The preliminary cause of death was ruled to be blunt trauma.
Shortly after Dept’s death, Niemi said multiple search warrants had been executed, and a follow-up investigation was being conducted in Cleveland.
