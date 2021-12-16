DENMARK TOWNSHIP — After a number of traffic accidents earlier this year, the Ohio Department of Transportation will convert the intersection of Routes 167 and 193 to a four-way stop.
The change will be made in spring, ODOT District 4 Spokesperson Ray Marsch said in an email on Wednesday. There will be LED stop signs for all four directions of traffic at the intersection.
Currently, traffic on Route 193 does not stop, and traffic on Route 167 does. The stop signs on Route 167 are equipped with flashing lights to help alert drivers.
There have been a total of 28 accidents in the area of the intersection since the start of 2016, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. In August, there were two accidents at the intersection within five and a half hours, according to OHP.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski asked for a study to be conducted on the intersection in August. On Wednesday, he said the move to a four-way stop was a strong step in the right direction.
“There have been many accidents that have occurred at that site,” Kozlowski said. “In one day alone, I’m aware of three to four accidents that occurred, so making those improvements, I think, will go a long way in helping to improve the safety of that intersection.”
Kozlowski said an area resident frequently updates him about crashes in the area.
“There definitely were improvements that were absolutely necessary at the intersection,” he said. “This is a massive improvement.”
