GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Interim Police Chief Alex Hyla resigned late last week, Geneva-on-the-Lake Mayor Dwayne Bennett said in a phone interview on Monday.
Hyla was still in a probationary period, and decided to resign because the workload was larger than expected, Bennett said. He had been on the job for about six months. “It’s a little bit more than people expect,” Bennett said. “[Geneva-on-the-Lake] is a hectic place in the summertime, and it’s a lot of coordination to keep everything rolling.”
The Geneva-on-the-Lake Police Department employs four full time officers and about 16 part time officers, Bennett said. Hyla’s resignation will not impact public safety, Bennett said.
Hyla resigned at a meeting on Thursday.
Kyle Cawley, who was previously a sergeant with the Geneva-on-the-Lake Police Department, will take over as interim police chief, Bennett said. If Cawley does not like the position, the village will advertise the position, he said.
In February of 2020, Geneva-on-the-Lake’s long-time police chief Timothy Bruckman, who had been chief since 2002, resigned to pursue other opportunities, he said at the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.