ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — INEOS Enterprises announced Wednesday morning its intent to buy ASHTA Chemicals.
ASHTA's potassium hydroxide chlorine plant, 3509 Middle Road, is located across the street from INEOS Pigments operation.
In a letter sent to INEOS employees, INEOS Chief Executive Officer, Ashley Reed, said, "The deal presents an excellent strategic fit for the long-term local supply and use of chlorine between ASHTA and INEOS Pigments."
Look for more details on the acquisition in Thursday's Star Beacon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.