ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — INEOS Enterprises announced Wednesday morning its intent to buy ASHTA Chemicals.

ASHTA's potassium hydroxide chlorine plant, 3509 Middle Road, is located across the street from INEOS Pigments operation.

In a letter sent to INEOS employees, INEOS Chief Executive Officer, Ashley Reed, said, "The deal presents an excellent strategic fit for the long-term local supply and use of chlorine between ASHTA and INEOS Pigments."

Look for more details on the acquisition in Thursday's Star Beacon.

