ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Workers picketed INEOS Pigments Thursday after the company’s owner eliminated pensions and affordable healthcare following its takeover of the plant.
About 40 INEOS Pigments’ Plant 2 employees gathered across the street from the titanium dioxide production facility at 2426 Middle Road. Many carried signs reading, “Stop the War on Workers.”
The employees are represented by Teamsters Local 377 and Local 1033C of the International Chemical Workers Union Council of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW).
They are not on strike, but rather, protesting the unfair labor practices with informational picketing, said Rob Hall, who has worked at the plant for 18 years and is a member of the union’s negotiating committee.
Hall said their demands are simple — they want the company and its owner, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, to stop violating U.S. labor law and bargain a first contract that honors the contributions of its American workforce.
“They raised our insurance rates and, worse yet, they stopped putting money into our pensions and closed them out,” Hall said. “That was very upsetting to a lot of people.”
INEOS Pigments, a subsidiary of INEOS, is one of the largest producers of titanium dioxide in North America and the leading producer of titanium chemicals.
Plant 2 in Ashtabula employs about 140 people.
Last September, the Plant 2 employees voted to form a union after the company increased the cost of family healthcare by more than $100 per week, and began utilizing under-trained subcontractors to work at the facility.
In addition to the chemical giant’s elimination of pensions and affordable healthcare, INEOS workers recently filed unfair labor practice charges against the company for changing working conditions without bargaining. The schedule change significantly reduced some of the workers’ income.
Ralph Sam Cook, a union trustee with Teamsters Local 377, said Plant 2 employees deserve a good pension. He charges the company has taken several steps backward since Ratcliffe purchased it in 2019.
Cook vowed to keep the picket line going for as long as it takes for the employees to get a fair contract.
“It’s not an easy job and we put in a lot of hours,” Hall said.
Efforts by the Star Beacon to contact Ratcliffe or INEOS headquarters were unsuccessful Thursday.
In addition to managing chemical and oil and gas interests around the world, INEOS also owns and sponsors several professional sports teams and the British fashion label Belstaff, which operates clothing stores in New York and Los Angeles, according to its website.
