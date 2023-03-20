ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Union members at INEOS Pigments Plant 2 approved a tentative three-year labor agreement Friday with the company, ending a six-day strike.
Teamsters Local 377 and International Chemical Workers 1033c joined together March 12 to picket outside INEOS Plant 2 North at the intersection of State and Middle roads. The company and the workers met last week to negotiate and try to hammer out an acceptable agreement.
Union members will vote on the tentative agreement on Tuesday, and votes will be counted Wednesday, said Ralph “Sam” Cook, a trustee with Teamsters Local 377.
“There were a lot of improvements — improvements in wages, health and welfare,” he said. “Some workers will save $300 a month on healthcare.”
When renewed bargaining talks began last week, lower healthcare costs and a return to pensions for retirees were two of the union’s top priorities.
“The pension didn’t change,” Cook said. “But we will have better benefits.”
The ULP strike was provoked by the company’s legally documented specific violation of the rules of engagement, such as refusing to provide a union with requested information, repeated contract violations, failure to bargain ‘in good faith,’ or disciplining people for union activity.
Even so, the employees notified INEOS of the impending strike beforehand so non-union workers could keep the plant running, Cook said.
Jed Dowdy, Ashtabula site operations director, could not be reached for comment, but in a March 12 letter to all Ashtabula complex employees he affirmed that the union did notify them and they prepared a contingent workforce of management level and non-represented workers to fill in for the picketers.
“Our goal at Plant 2 is to reach a competitive agreement without a work disruption,” Dowdy said.
INEOS is one of the largest producers of titanium dioxide in North America and the leading producer of titanium chemicals.
Plant 2 in Ashtabula employs about 140 people.
In September 2021, the Plant 2 employees voted to form a union after the company increased the cost of family healthcare by more than $100 per week, and began utilizing under-trained subcontractors to work at the facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.