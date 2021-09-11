ASHTABULA — The Mike Sawruk Memorial Golf Outing held July 24 has now raised more than $100,000 since its debut in 2015.
The outing, a partnership between Ashtabula County Medical Center and Cristal (now INEOS Pigments), is a way to honor Sawruk’s memory and raise money for cancer services.
“INEOS is honored to be part of this accomplishment that benefits the local community in a big way,” said Lee Smith, operations director at INEOS. “Supporting local cancer services at the ACMC facility in Ashtabula is important to us. We thank our employees and vendors for their support as well. The golf outing is a fitting tribute to Mike who enjoyed and excelled at the game.”
The 2021 event drew the largest turn-out of golfers, sponsors and volunteers to date. In addition to the outpouring of support from INEOS employees and local businesses that work closely with INEOS, the golfers generously participated in a 50-50 raffle, auction and side contests.
The winning team was the team from Huffman-Mayer-Paolo Wealth Management/Wells Fargo Advisors. James Mayer, the managing director of the firm, has supported the event every year.
“Mike Sawruk was a terrific and truly admirable guy and the community has certainly felt his loss,” Mayer said. “We are happy to honor his memory and continue the fight on his behalf. Reaching this fundraising milestone is significant for patients and I know this would mean a lot to him.”
Proceeds from the Mike Sawruk Memorial Golf Outing support cancer services at ACMC. Over the years, event proceeds have supported a renovation and expansion project at the ACMC outpatient cancer and infusion center, equipment upgrades, special purchases to help keep patients more comfortable during treatment, and other support to address unique and critical needs cancer patients often face. This year’s proceeds will continue to enhance care for local cancer patients.
ACMC President and CEO Michael Habowski expressed gratitude to the employees of INEOS and all of the event sponsors.
“The generous support shown for this event is a great example of the spirit of this community,” he said. “Thanks to INEOS and all the sponsors for helping our Caregivers provide local, high-quality healthcare for patients in Ashtabula County.”
Mike Sawruk served Cristal (now INEOS Pigments) for 15 years as human resources manager. Sawruk also served the community in many ways such as a board member for LEADERship Ashtabula County, GAPP, and as a devoted member of the ACMC Foundation Board of Trustees. He died on April 13, 2014.
