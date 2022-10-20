ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — INEOS Enterprises announced Wednesday its intent to buy ASHTA Chemicals.
ASHTA’s potassium hydroxide chlorine plant, 3509 Middle Road, is located across the street from INEOS Pigments operation.
In a letter sent Wednesday to INEOS employees, INEOS Chief Executive Officer Ashley Reed said, “The deal presents an excellent strategic fit for the long-term local supply and use of chlorine between ASHTA and INEOS Pigments.”
In addition, ASHTA will bring a well-established North American potassium hydroxide business into the INEOS portfolio, he said.
The INEOS Ashtabula complex consists of two facilities — Plant 1 and Plant 2 — that produce titanium dioxide pigment and titanium chemicals products used in a variety of items, including coatings, plastic and paper.
ASHTA manufactures and markets a range of chemicals used in fertilizers, runway de-icers, food, pharmaceuticals and agriculture.
INEOS is purchasing ASHTA from a company called Bigshire Mexico, according to ASHTA President Brad Westfall.
He did not want to further comment on the acquisition.
The sale price has not been released.
ASHTA employs about 110 people. The deal is targeted to close before the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals.
Reed believes the next phase of ASHTA’s development will do well under INEOS ownership.
“The complementary strategic fit that will be created will further improve the long-term sustainability of the company and its employees,” Reed said in the letter to INEOS employees.
In September 2020, ASHTA completed a $100 million project to modernize and expand its facility, resulting in the elimination of the use of mercury in its manufacturing process. The company switched to a process called “membrane-cell technology” that’s more energy efficient and environmental friendly, Westfall has said.
In addition to eliminating the use of mercury from the process, it cut energy costs by about 25 percent, Westfall has said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.