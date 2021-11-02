ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Incumbents Bambi Paulchel and Stephen J. McClure retained their seats on the Ashtabula Township Board of Trustees in Tuesday’s election.
McClure garnered 1,317 votes, Paulchel got 995 votes and their only opponent, Anthony Metcalf received 824 votes, according to unofficial results from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
“This makes me very happy; I’m very humbled and grateful,” McClure said. “I will continue to provide the best possible services to all of our residents.”
McClure, a lifelong Ashtabula resident, has been a township trustee for 19 years and before that served six years on the Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education.
Paulchel, who’s in her third term on the Board of Trustees, is a licensed real estate agent with Harbor Realty in Ashtabula.
“I’m appreciative of the voters confidence in me,” she said. “I will continue to move Ashtabula Township forward.”
Paulchel has lived and worked in Ashtabula most of her life and, in the past, served on the City of Ashtabula’s park board and the Ashtabula Township Park Commission (Lake Shore Park).
“I enjoy giving back to the community,” she said.
The Board of Trustees has worked successfully together to provide many services to residents with substantially less money, she said.
“We have obtained more than $1 million in state and federal grant money for a new fire truck, emergency equipment, personnel training and road paving,” she said. “We continue to improve our infrastructure and neighborhoods with our annual street paving program.”
This was Metcalf’s second attempt at a seat on the board. He’s a native of the township and owner of Metcalf Glass in Ashtabula for the past 25 years.
