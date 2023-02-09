Staff report
GENEVA — Additional police officers were present at Geneva Platt R. Spencer Elementary school on Wednesday, after a threat was made by a student on Tuesday.
According to information released by GPS Principal Julie Farina, shared with the Star Beacon by Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn, a threat was made at recess on Tuesday. Administrators and the school resource officer determined that the threat was not credible, according to the statement.
The statement encouraged anyone who sees or hears suspicious activity to report it, and the district will protect the identity of anyone who shares that information with the district.
On Wednesday, Hrina-Treharn said in an email that there was police presence at GPS on Wednesday as an extra precaution, and there were no issues at the school that morning.
