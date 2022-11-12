As we all know, music can evoke powerful emotions that bring back memories.
Tuesday night, while waiting for election results, I listened to songs from my youth. Despite my outward appearance, there’s a young girl inside me and music brings her out.
When the song, “Rock’n Roll All Night,” by the rock band, Kiss, played, it brought back a not-so-pleasant memory from a long, long time ago.
In January 1976, I had just turned 19 and with my birthday money I bought several concert tickets to see Kiss in concert in Cleveland. The tickets cost $12 each. (Now you know it was a long, long time ago!)
I kept two tickets and sold the others to old high school friends and new friends from my first year at Kent State University at Ashtabula.
We decided to divide up in three cars for the trip to Cleveland. I even managed to get date with a KSU Ashtabula friend, whom I secretly adored, or maybe not so secretly adored! Haha!
When the big day arrived, I was so excited about my concert date that I couldn’t eat.
As the hour of departure grew closer, my date called to tell me his mother didn’t want us to go because of blizzard warnings. She even called the Ohio State Highway Patrol and had a trooper try to convince him not to go.
We were young, we were foolish and we didn’t see any snow. Surely, it’s not going to be that bad if it hadn’t even started snowing yet.
“You know how OLD people worry and exaggerate danger,” we said. “We will be fine.”
(Today I figured out his mom was 46 at the time.)
I called the other people in our party and they were still going, so we foolishly decided to risk it.
We left Ashtabula in his VW Beetle. In retrospect, it was not the best vehicle to drive in the snow.
We got on Interstate 90 in good spirits, laughing and playing “Rock’n Roll All Night” by Kiss on his eight-track tape player.
Around the Mentor exit, it started to snow and snow and snow. Oh no!
Then the wind picked up and we couldn’t see a thing! A total white out. Double oh no!
His mother and the OHP trooper were right!
We were disappointed but we agreed to turn around and head home. We didn’t have cell phones back then and I was worried about my friends. I didn’t know if they made it to the concert or if they were snowbound. It didn’t occur to me that our parents might be worried, too.
My date decided to try to “save” the evening by stopping at a bar at Geneva-on-the-Lake. (Remember this was 46 years ago and the legal drinking age was 18.)
He ordered us two beers. Then two more.
That, faithful readers, is when the fact that I hadn’t eaten all day comes into play.
I recall laughing a great deal and having a good ole time. I might have had a third beer. I don’t remember.
What I do remember is getting into his VW Beetle and promptly throwing up on the floor.
Triple oh no!
Several times on the way home, I said, “Stop the car! Stop the car!”
You guessed it — blek!
The amount of snowfall while we were in the bar was incredible. There were huge drifts everywhere. I waded through waist-deep snow to get into the house.
Frankly, I don’t know how we got safely home that night but my parents were waiting up for me and they weren’t happy.
I looked a mess and I stunk like stale beer and vomit!
Double blek!
They soon decided that I had been punished enough, thanks to my young, reckless and irresponsible judgement.
The next day I learned all my friends made it to the concert and had a great time. Bummer. Not that they made it, but that I didn’t make it.
Worse yet, one of my high school friends, who gushed about the concert, never got around to paying me back the $12 for her ticket.
Flash forward to our 20-year Class of ‘75 reunion: She handed me $12 and said, “My conscience can’t take it any more. Here’s your money for the Kiss concert tickets!”
We laughed and laughed.
Oh, to be young again! (But NOT so stupid!)
These days, staff writer Shelley Terry is pretty much a teetotaler and totally agrees with what her 92-year-old great-grandmother used to say, “Youth is wasted on the young.” You can reach Shelley at sterry@starbeacon.com.
