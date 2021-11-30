RICHMOND TOWNSHIP — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s plans to improve a dangerous intersection should be completed by the end of the year.
ODOT Public Information Officer Justin Chesnic said a larger sign indicating a stop ahead are part of the planned improvements. “Stop ahead” will also be painted onto the road surface, he said.
A study of the intersection found a large amount of glare during sunset hours for drivers traveling westbound on Route 6, and a large number of crashes took place during the evening hours, approaching dusk, Chesnic said.
“When you’re dealing with that sun glare, a lot of times, motorists look lower, they’re not going to look up at the sun,” he said. “So they’re focusing more on the roadway right in front of them.”
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there have been two fatal crashes at the intersection this year, and another in 2018. There have also been two non-fatal accidents at the intersection this year, one which caused property damage and another which may have resulted in injury, according to OHP records.
There have been a total of 1,241 traffic fatalities this year, according to OHP.
ODOT is also conducting a study into the intersection of Routes 193 and 167 in Denmark Township. Since the beginning of 2016, there have been 18 crashes at the intersection.
Chesnic said the study of that intersection should be completed by the middle of December.
“They’re looking into studying the intersection, kind of looking at the different types of crashes, how many [there have been], and if there’s anything that should be done there,” he said.
