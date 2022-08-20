”I’m not sleeping with Grandmaw.”
”Must we only listen to the oldies [radio] station?”
”Don’t bother me, I’m sleeping.”
Vacations with Delightful Granddaughter used to be so much more fun and much easier. When she was younger, I’d plan a trip — any trip — and she was enthusiastic and eager to go with me regardless of the destination.
Boy have things changed.
Now that she’s 21, solving the world’s hunger problem would be easier.
She has strong opinions about everything — where we should go, how long we should stay and what we should do when we get there.
Last weekend, I drove Delightful Granddaughter and her friend, Cute Keira to Indianapolis to visit Dear Daughter and tour Butler University.
Dear Daughter works at the university and Delightful Granddaughter may transfer there next year.
In fact, at one point during the trip, I wanted to leave her there!
First, she complained about my choice of radio stations — hits of the 60s and 70s.
Then she and Cute Keira put in their wireless earbuds and listened to podcasts. I’ve never listened to one but apparently they are boring because it wasn’t long and both girls were asleep.
Three hours later ... I nudge the girls.
“I’m stopping for gas,” I said. “Do you need to use the restroom?”
Delightful Granddaughter, “Don’t bother me, I’m sleeping.”
Speaking of sleeping, would you believe she put up a fuss about the sleeping arrangements at Dear Daughter’s house? Heaven forbid she have to sleep in the same bed, or even the same room with me!
When she was little, she wouldn’t go to sleep anywhere but MY bed. Hubby and I would have to wait for her to fall asleep and then carry her into her own bed. If she woke up during the night — you guessed it — she was back in our bed.
So, at Dear Daughter’s house, the girls got the extra bedroom and I slept on an air mattress on the livingroom floor accompanied by two cats and a German Shepherd puppy.
I was pawed, kneaded and licked all night and I didn’t even enjoy it!
By 2 a.m., the air mattress had lost all its air and I found myself flat on the floor. My back ached. I managed to cat nap — no pun intended — on a recliner with a cat sitting on my head for the remainder of the night.
The next morning was our tour of Butler University. Surprisingly, all the girls were up and ready by 10 a.m., but insisted we stop at Starbucks on the way.
I discovered Dear Daughter goes there every morning for a mocha frappuccino drink.
“Do you want me to buy you a coffee maker?” I asked.
She said, “No, it’s almost time for pumpkin spice frappuccinos.”
We carried on with our journey ...
Butler University is a big, beautiful, basketball-loving campus and we were all very impressed. The olympic-size swimming pool even has a lazy river!
Dear Daughter showed us her office and introduced us to her employees and coworkers.
They couldn’t believe I was a grandmother. Obviously, a very intelligent and observant group of individuals!
But the two-hour walking tour was too much.
“I need water,” I whispered to Dear Daughter.
By the end, Delightful Granddaughter’s eyes were glazed over with so much information.
For the remainder of the day we enjoyed lunch out and took the girls to a vintage clothing store. I learned that vintage is “in.”
Come to find out, all those clothes I donated years ago to Goodwill are worth money now. Who knew 70s boots, 1960s dresses, denim jackets, hippie garb would make a comeback?
On the last night, Dear Daughter treated us to dinner at a fancy restaurant with a waiter who claimed to believe I was the mother and the rest of our party were my children.
Another highly intelligent person!
Dear Daughter said he was just trying to get a generous tip, but I knew better.
As we were leaving, I told him he was a wonderful waiter. He then told me, “You are kickin’ it!”
I didn’t know what that meant, but I presumed it was a sincere compliment.
The rest of my party found this hilarious and all the way back to Dear Daughter’s house they teased me about the waiter and “kickin’ it.”
I let them have their fun.
Faithful readers and I know his manners and eyesight were excellent.
Write SHELLEY TERRY at sterry@starbeacon.com for more travel tips and advice on kickin’ it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.