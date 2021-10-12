ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Area City School District closed all buildings Monday because of a high number of faculty, staff and students down with fevers and various sickness.
Superintendent Mark Potts said the closing was necessary due to excessive illness.
“Due to an exceptionally large number of illnesses among staff and the number of employees that called in sick [Monday] morning, we decided by 5 a.m. that we were going to have difficulty operating the schools,” he said. “By 5:30 a.m., we made the call to cancel for the day and to plan for Tuesday.”
Roughly 3,365 students are enrolled in the district. There are about 177 classroom teachers.
A lack of substitutes and bus drivers also was a factor in the decision, Potts said.
“It’s non-COVID at this point, but we have a lot of folks with fevers and not feeling well,” Potts said. “Certain buildings and departments are hit pretty hard.”
Monday will be considered a calamity day.
“We plan to be open for business [Tuesday], although we may have to make alterations depending on what the morning brings,” Potts said. “School administrators plan to assess the situation and figure out which staff members have recovered from illness.”
Parents and students can check the district’s website www.aacs.net for further information.
