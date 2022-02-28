The 19th annual Ice Wine Festival starts Tuesday.
Cindy Lindberg, owner of Grand River Cellars and one of the organizers of the event, said she is very excited to have the festival back at this scale.
“I can’t believe it’s 19 years, I still remember the first one,” Lindberg said.
Last year, the festival took place in April instead of March, and lasted the entire month, instead of taking place on Saturdays. The steps were taken in order for more events to take place outside and spread out crowds throughout the month, both to help reduce COVID-19 risks.
The event will still take place throughout the month, but has returned to March.
Nick Ferrrante, chairman of the Wine Growers of the Grand River Valley, said he hopes people feel comfortable coming out to the festival.
“We wanted to have it in March because it’s more winter-like, and ice wine is a winter product that we make,” he said.
Lindberg said bringing the event back to March is a nice boost for the area’s economy in a typically slow time of year.
Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Stephanie Siegel said the festival saves the month of March for many local businesses.
The official event, put on by the Wine Growers of the Grand River Valley, includes Ferrante Winery and Ristorante, Debonne Vineyards, Grand River Cellars, Laurello Vineyards, Cask 307 Winery, South River Vineyards and, new this year, Red Eagle Distillery, according to a press release from the Wine Growers of the Grand River Valley.
Lindberg said Red Eagle Distillery will be making a cocktail with ice wine.
Members of the Wine Growers of the Grand River Valley missed the festival feel after the 2021 event, Lindberg said.
“We all kind of were on the same page immediately about the festival this year,” she said.
This year’s ice wine harvest went well, Lindberg said. Grapes for ice wine are left on the vine until a long enough stretch of cold weather freezes the grapes. They are then harvested and pressed before they can thaw, and the resulting juice is used to make ice wine.
Ferrante said this year’s batch of ice wine looks pretty good.
“It was a good year, we got it done in early January,” Ferrante said. “The weather’s been cold, so it turned out to be a pretty good ice wine crop. We’re excited about it.”
This is the biggest festival the group does, and it brings people who live outside the area to the Grand River Valley, Ferrante said. He said ice wine is a small percentage of the wine produced by the area, but it produces a lot of attention.
“It just drives a lot of fun and enthusiasm and brings people out,” Ferrante said.
The participating wineries are offering a glass of ice wine paired with an appetizer for $7, and a portion of the proceeds from the event are donated to local food banks. The hours of the event are generally from noon to 5 p.m., but some wineries are not open every day, according to the press release.
Appetizer selections vary, and include bacon wrapped water chestnut with a spicy peach drizzle at Debonne, chicken sausage topped with ice wine bacon jam and gorgonzola at Ferrante, fig, pecan and cinnamon cheese ball at Grand River Cellars, tiarmisu or chocolate ice cream at Laurello, mango and passion fruit bavarian ice cream cake at Cask 307 and Red Eagle Riesling brandy glazed brownies at South River, according to the press release.
Ferrante said after last year’s event, a total of $15,000 was donated to food pantries in Geneva and Madison.
Several locations also have special events on Saturdays only.
Siegel said her office released a short video earlier this year showing the pressing of ice wine has been viewed 1.3 million times, and another video that was recently posted about the festival has been viewed more than 10,000 times.
Siegel said her office has been busy responding to requests for travel guides and information.
“I expect this to just really kick off a very busy travel tourism season,” she said.
