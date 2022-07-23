I’m going to talk about something that isn’t very funny.
I got hacked.
My Facebook friends knew something was amiss when they received a friend request from me and we were already friends.
I tried to fix the situation, to no avail.
That’s probably because I’m not a tech expert. I have a compact disc player in my car, I prefer old TV shows to the new ones (you just can’t top The Andy Griffith Show) and I don’t know how to use half the settings on my phone.
So when I got hacked, I got upset. I didn’t know what to do.
Someone out there was pretending to be me. They copied my photo and cloned me! Not once, not twice, but several times.
Is nothing sacred?
I don’t know how or why, but suddenly I couldn’t get on Facebook or Google.
My passwords didn’t work.
I asked a high school classmate to report it to Facebook for me and she did, only to receive a note back that they couldn’t find anything wrong with my account.
She didn’t know what else to do and neither did I!
Where’s a preschooler when you need one? My great-niece could navigate her mother’s iPad before she could walk!
I was fit to be tied. A cloud of doom and gloom descended upon me when things went from bad to worse.
Another classmate, Funny Guy, sent me a text warning the hacker sent him a pornographic picture that was supposedly from me. He wasn’t complaining, but thought I should know!
Suddenly, I couldn’t breathe. I grabbed my chest and nearly collapsed at my desk.
Then my phone rang.
It was former co-worker, Bookkeeper Marilyn, calling. She immediately started asking me all sorts of weird questions about something I allegedly sent her.
“I don’t know what you are talking about,” I said, confused.
Then it hit me!
“Delete it! Delete it!” I said. “I was hacked!”
Now she was confused.
“But it’s your picture,” she said.
“They copied it. It’s not me,” I insisted.
Poor Marilyn. She was as muddled as I am befuddled.
My only consolation was knowing plenty of my faithful readers have encountered the same frustration.
Finally, a much younger co-worker, Millennial Brian, got tired of my whining and came over to my computer to help me.
I couldn’t believe it when he pulled up all my cloned accounts. We reported them to someone out there in Facebook land, deleted all of the cloned accounts and I changed all my passwords —again!
I think, but I’m still not sure, that the problem is solved for now, except for one thing.
Now, I have to remember all my new passwords.
God help me.
Staff writer Shelley Terry’s bank account also got hacked but the hacker was so disappointed that he started a GoFundMe account for her. You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
