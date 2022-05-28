SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A Huron Primary School student won a Samsung A7 tablet, donated by Ziegler Heating.
Gary Miller, a first-grade student, was one of 28 Student of the Month recipients who gathered Friday at Lakeside High School for an end-of-the-year celebration. All guests enjoyed pizza, cookies, chips and bottled water.
All of the 2021-22 recipients of the Student of the Month award received a plaque and prizes at an Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education meeting, and then were told they would be entered into a drawing for a Samsung A7 tablet. The winner would be announced at the end of the school year.
Superintendent Mark Potts thanked Ziegler Heating for donating the end-of-year giveaway and the Ashtabula County YMCA, which sponsored the monthly plaques for the students and partnered with the district for this monthly recognition.
This program recognizes students for displaying the qualities of the Dragon’s ROAR universal expectations (Respectful, Outstanding academics, Always safe, Responsible).
The school board also recognizes the parents and families of the winners at board meetings. Audience members applaud the students’ and parents’ success.
