Labor Day weekend featured a little sunshine on Saturday, but cloudy skies, periods of showers and lots of humidity took over by Sunday and Monday, with highs in the mid-70s in Ashtabula County.
Despite the weather, many area residents squeezed in a little more summer fun.
Fishermen took advantage of the better weather on Friday and Saturday by heading to Pymatuning State Park on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border and Chautauqua Lake in western New York.
The parks are well known for outdoor opportunities.
“We did some fishing and docked at Bemus Point [on Chautauqua Lake],” Ron Kidder said. “We had lunch at the Casino Restaurant.”
Kidder’s wife, Terri, called it a “very successful” trip.
“The boys had a fabulous time,” she said. “So did mother.”
Pymatuning Park’s large campground drew visitors with tents and campers Friday and Saturday, but cloudy skies and rain on Sunday and Monday cut short camping for all but the die-hard campers.
Despite the weather, Robinson’s Apple Barn in Harpersfield Township sold a lot of their famous homemade pies over the holiday weekend, said employee Danielle Greenman.
“We were still busy in the rain,” she said.
The same goes for Lantern Beverage and Car Wash in Jefferson, according to employees Ashcelyn Hosler and Sarah Rodgers.
“We are open today and wishing everyone a happy Labor Day,” Hosler said.
Brant’s Apple Orchard in Sheffield Township closes on Mondays, but drew large crowds Saturday and Sunday. People of all ages waited in long lines to order baked goods, lunch or cider slushies.
“I’m here for a dozen cider donuts and cider,” said Michelle Ryder of Ashtabula. “It’s too rainy to do much else.”
The rainy weather didn’t dampen the love of Jefferson natives, Shelby Morgan and Jeremy Brady, who tied the knot Sunday afternoon in the 1848 Church in the Wildwood at the historic Jefferson Depot Village.
Along the lakeshore at Geneva-on-the-Lake, cars, trucks, golf carts and motorcycles took up a lot of the parking spaces Saturday at Geneva-on-the-Lake but Sunday and Monday’s rain sank the usual numbers.
Ashtabula resident Cheryl Freebourn was at Eddie’s Grill on Sunday for a bite of their “famous hamburgers and fries,” she said.
Youngstown resident Barry Love smothered one of Eddie’s footlong hot dogs with mustard, ketcup, onions and relish.
“It’s the only way to eat them,” he said.
For those disappointed in the Labor Day weekend, take heart — the summer isn’t quite over at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
Thunder on the Strip 2022, the biggest bike rally in northeast Ohio, will roar into the village this Thursday through Sunday. The strip will come alive with motorcycle stunt shows, live entertainment, vendors and a bike parade.
Today, expect more rain and humidity as the high is expected to reach 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland.
NWS forecasters say don’t look for a lot of sunshine until Thursday and Friday, when summer returns with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.