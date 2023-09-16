PIERPONT — Longtime Pierpont Volunteer Fire Department volunteer Alvin L. Williams is challenging incumbent Pamela Hudson for a seat on the Pierpont Township Board of Trustees.
Williams 78, has deep roots in Pierpont.He’s a member of the Pierpont Presbyterian Church, a volunteer with the VFD for more than 35 years, including president of the VFD for 10 years. Williams also served as a chair for the Pierpont zoning committee.
A graduate of Edgewood Senior High School, he went on to work as a mechanic for Bill Hall Chevrolet. He then worked 40 years as a senior mechanic with Crystal Global, where he received many certifications including welding, safety inspector and numerous others that have benefited his career and education.
“I also owned and operated my own towing business in Pierpont for many years, allowing me to not only become acquainted with many of the town’s residents, but also made me well acquainted with the entire layout and workings of the township roadways,” he said. “Being active in the community for so many years, it is only natural that my next step in Pierpont is running for township trustee.”
Williams and his wife, Wanda, and one out of four of their adult children live in Pierpont.
“I have attended all of the township trustee meetings in person for the last two years, and I’m well acquainted with what is going on in the community,” he said. “If elected, I will continue to work with the present trustees on dust control and improvements to township roads.”
Williams gives his assurance that he will be available to the residents of the township any time to answer their questions or resolve issues.
In his free time, he enjoys collecting antique tractors, hunting wild game, as well as hunting a great find at local flea markets.
Hudson, 72, grew up on her family farm on Creek Road and is a 1970 graduate of Edgewood Senior High School. She graduated from Kent State University with a dual degree in elementary and special education. She later graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor of science degree in geology.
Hudson worked for the Oil and Gas Division of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for more than 23 years. In the last decade, she was manager of the Geology Department. Some of her responsibilities included issuing of permits to drill oil and gas wells, overseeing the technical aspects of hearings on exceptions to the rules and various other regulatory aspects.
Upon retirement, Hudson returned to her family farm where she cared for her sisters and worked at Home Depot for eight years in the customer service department. She also has been a substitute teacher at several county schools in recent years. Since returning to Pierpont, she has taken an interest in township matters, attending township public meetings and volunteering to help on township projects and events. She was appointed and served on both the Township Zoning Commission and the Parks Commission before running for township trustee in 2019.
“I am running for re-election because I was born and raised in Pierpont,” she said. “I chose to return to Pierpont because I love this town and the people in it. I am working with others to make our community to be the best it can be; a town we are proud of. We have a wonderful community and there is much that can be done to help Pierpont thrive economically and socially. I want to continue to be a part of keeping that momentum going.”
For the past four years, while serving as Pierpont trustee, she’s worked to improve the roads, upgrade internet connections, improve cemetery records and grounds, foster economic development and be available to citizens to help address their concerns.
“If reelected I plan on continuing to make improvements to the township,” she said. “I will work towards more road improvements and further development of township-owned Horners Forest for the enjoyment and education of the residents in the future. I will also continue to make at least one township clean-up/trash event per year, as well as improve our cemeteries, lot acquisitions and burial support services we offer residents.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.