It won’t be long before writers from Better Homes and Gardens will be knocking on my door again, asking to interview Hubby about his newly updated tree stand.
About 14 years ago, Hubby, an avid hunter, camouflage clothing model and nut extraordinaire, hired carpenters to custom build him a tree stand. And not just any ordinary tree stand!
To me, it looks more like a tree house than a tree stand. I like to call it the “He-Man Woman-Haters Club House.”
Longtime faithful readers will recall Hubby hired two hardworking, young Amish men, a.k.a. Jonas and Ben, to build Hubby’s “home away from home.”
To swing the deal, Hubby built Jonas and Ben a one-horse snow plow.
The 8-foot by 12-foot tree stand, which includes a cabin and porch, sits 20 feet in the air in the back woods of our farm.
“The porch has railings so on nice days I can sit in the sun,” Hubby said.
All four sides of the wooden cabin have a sliding window so he can open a window and shoot a deer without ever leaving the comfort of his recliner. That’s right, he hoisted a full-size recliner up and into the cabin, as well.
And there’s more: An encased ladder, a catalytic heater, a pulley and winch for supplies and a toilet (don’t ask!).
This year he’s added two corner shelves where he keeps his binoculars, a pair of antlers, extra gloves, water bottles, coffee cups and snacks.
When I tease Hubby about the big bucks tip-toeing past his tree stand while he sleeps in the recliner, he waves me off.
When I giggle and, sometimes, laugh uncontrollably, Hubby seems a bit annoyed. He is serious about all this.
“This is where you’ll find me when I die,” he said.
I didn’t know you could choose where you die, but apparently Hubby believes you can.
My question is, how are we going to get him down from way up there?
I have an idea or two, but I’ll let you use your imagination.
Star Beacon staff writer Shelley Terry is taking reservations for this tree stand bed and breakfast, make that recliner and rifle, accommodation. And, as intriguing as this structure sounds, we’re even more interested in seeing that horse-drawn snowplow in action. It could be the answer to municipalities facing the high cost of snow removal. You can reach Shelley at sterry@starbeacon.com.
