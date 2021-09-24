Hubbard House's free pilgrimage set for Oct. 2

ASHTABULA — People will have a chance to trace some of the route many slaves used to escape captivity Oct. 2 at the 42nd annual Hubbard House pilgrimage.
Those wishing to attend to free pilgrimage may assemble at the Hubbard House Underground Railroad museum, beginning at 9 a.m. The tour will begin at 10 a.m.
This year’s pilgrimage will feature the stories of former slaves who settled in Ashtabula County. Attendees will learn the history of African Americans in the northern United States.
The pilgrimage will take attendees to several stops around the county, including Jefferson, Andover and Pierpont townships, where they will visit the graves of slaves and learn their stories.
The Hubbard House was the home of Col. William and Catherine Hubbard and their six children. The home was given the Underground Railroad code names of “Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard” or “The Great Emporium.” It served as the last stop for four or five Underground Railroad Lines. Slaves then sailed on vessels to Canada.
The pilgrimage is free. COVID-19 restrictions may apply, depending on the Delta variant and CDC recommendations.
The Hubbard House Underground Railroad Museum is located at 1603 Walnut Boulevard in the Ashtabula Harbor. Call the museum at 440-964-8168 with any questions.
