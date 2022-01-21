ASHTABULA — Ohio Humanities has awarded $2.8 million in COVID recovery grants statewide to organizations that tell diverse stories, including the Hubbard House Underground Railroad Museum.
Ashtabula played an important part in the Underground Railroad in the mid-19th century — often the last stop on the trail before slaves could safely travel across Lake Erie to Canada, which lies only about 50 miles from the city’s coastline.
During that time, Ohio boasted 3,000 miles of routes running from the Ohio River to Lake Erie. Many stations still stand and can be toured, such as the Hubbard House Underground Railroad Museum at 1603 Walnut Boulevard.
“I and the Hubbard House Board are fortunate to have received the Ohio Humanities grant to better serve our community,” said Sally Bradley, museum director.
Board member, Richard Dana, said, “People from all over the world come to the Hubbard House to learn about the Underground Railroad.”
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, Hubbard House has been recognized by the Ohio Underground Railroad Association as a historic site.
“Ohio is filled with diverse stories and experiences, and Ohio Humanities is proud to leverage its grant-making resources to support organizations, projects and people that have been historically under-represented and under-funded,” said Ohio Humanities Executive Director Rebecca Brown Asmo.
Ohio Humanities, a nonprofit organization, shares stories to spark conversations and inspire ideas. It hosts programs and awards grants that support storytellers statewide, from museums to journalists to documentary filmmakers.
With additional funding support from the state and national government in 2020, 2021 and for 2022, Ohio Humanities has been able to help more than 100 humanities organizations stay afloat through the pandemic — 40 focused on sharing diverse stories. It has directed dollars to organizations sharing powerful and important stories about Black history.
In addition to the Hubbard House Underground Railroad Museum, which celebrates the role it played in the Underground Railroad movement, Ohio Humanities awarded grants to:
• The Baseball Heritage Museum in Cleveland, which educates and entertains guests and schoolchildren with stories about diverse players in baseball and their impact on a sport so many love.
• Toledo Opera Association in Toledo, which in February 2022 will produce Blue — an opera recently awarded the prize for best new opera by the Music Critics Association of North America that tells the story of a Black family as they reckon with the impact of police violence in their lives.
• King Arts Complex in Columbus, which preserves, presents and fosters the contributions of African Americans through creative expression and education.
• Marion County Historical Society, which launched a project to track its Black history and culture across the arc of Civil Rights, Black Power and Marion County’s deindustrialization.
• Springfield Museum of Art, which is hosting an exhibition called BLACK LIFE as subject MATTER II, as well as community conversations about race that they hope provides a platform to discuss the isolated experience many Black community members have living in a small city in Ohio
• Starfire Council of Greater Cincinnati, which runs The Black American Tree Project—a collaborative, participatory and immersive reconciliation performance and experience that explores slavery’s historical and current effects on housing, the medical-industrial complex, prison system, education and entertainment.
• Media Working Group in Cincinnati, which is producing “Love Thru Darkness,” a documentary project to share the history of Cincinnati’s West End, long the center of African American life in Cincinnati.
For more information, visit ohiohumanities.org.
