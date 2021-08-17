Hrina-Treharn takes over as Geneva Superintendent

GENEVA — Terri Hrina-Treharn took over as the Geneva Area City Schools Superintendent earlier this month.
Hrina-Treharn, who has a doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction from Kent State University, has worked in education for 25 years, she said in an email. In those 25 years, Hrina-Treharn taught at Seton Catholic School in Hudson and the Rootstown Local Schools. She was also Director of Curriculum and Assistant Superintendent at Rootstown Local Schools, she said.
Hrina-Treharn said she read the list of qualifications the district was seeking and felt she shared a multitude of the district’s beliefs. “I truly felt it would be a good fit,” she said.
Hrina-Treharn took the job because of the district’s reputation for academic success and its commitment to success, she said.
She said she is committed to shaping a vision of academic and social success for district students.
“I operate under the premise that all students can grow, given the proper support, and believe that instilling high expectations for students is paramount,” Hrina-Treharn said.
Hrina-Treharn took over as Superintendent from Eric Kujala. She said one large difference between their terms is superintendent is that Kujala is very familiar with the district and the area, and she just arrived. “I have to learn and get acclimated to both (the district and the area),” Hrina-Treharn said.
Kujala was a graduate of Geneva Area City Schools, and was both a teacher and administrator with the district before becoming superintendent. In an interview before Kujala left office, he said Hrina-Treharn has a strong academic focus. “I think she will bring a new energy to the district,” Kujala said in the interview.
Hrina-Treharn said after meeting with some district staff, one upcoming focus seems to be curriculum. “One change I am already working on is not only assigning devices to all students, K-12, and sending them home with students in grades 6-12, but also the preparation for this,” she said.
One challenge the district faces is the long-term academic and social-emotional impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hrina-Treharn said. Another challenge is closing the achievement gap, she said.
Hrina-Treharn said people in the district truly care. “People truly care about kids and their well-being both in and outside the four walls of the classroom,” she said.
Sarah Fisher, President of the Geneva School Board, said in an email that the board spent many hours searching for the right candidate.
“Hrina-Treharn exhibited all the qualities we had on our list and she hasn’t disappointed,” Fisher said. “She spent two weeks in July shadowing the prior superintendent, meeting people and becoming familiar with the facilities. Since then she has taken the initiative in making suggestions and innovations to what we currently have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.