Turkey and Syria were rocked Monday morning by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, followed by several extreme aftershocks. Thousands of buildings were destroyed, trapping people in the rubble.
Thousands of people died in both countries and that number is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue. More than 20,000 people were reported injured.
Leaders around the world are sending aid to the region.
The following organizations are helping the victims and here’s how to contact them and send a donation.
• UNICEF, also known as the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, go to https://www.unicefusa.org
• Doctors Without Borders, which responds to medical emergencies around the world, go to https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org
• CARE International, go to https://my.care.org/
• Save the Children, go to https://www.savethechildren.org/
• American Red Cross, go to https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/
The Red Cross only accepts checks and asks that donors write “Turkiye (Turkey) earthquake” in the memo line of the check and mail it with a completed donation form to the local Red Cross chapter.
Your donation will enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.
• International Red Cross and Red Crescent, https://donation.ifrc.org/?campaign=f3cfd66a-0ba7-ed11-a2da-005056010028.
go
