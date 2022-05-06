ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Student assemblies held this week at Ridgeview Elementary School focused on issues teachers were seeing far too often.
The teachers wanted these issues addressed as the school year came to a close. Second-grade teacher Christina Veon asked Edgewood Senior High School’s baseball team and assistant baseball coach Jeff Hobbs to help out. The topics addressed included bullying, empathy, owning your own mistakes, appropriate language and interrupting and shouting out in class.
“As a longtime high school and college coach, I have used my athletes many times to help young people identify and understand issues in their lives,” Hobbs said. “Our boys are having a great year currently 12-5 and tied for first place in the league. Thus, the idea was hatched to bring some of our players to Ridgeview.”
The baseball players spoke to the second-grade and fourth-grade student — one on Tuesday and another on Wednesday. Baseball players Ben Welty, a senior jersey No. 21; Logan Kray, sophomore No. 7; Jared Schwotzer, senior No. 9; Brady Andrejack, sophomore No. 20; Ethan Detrick, junior No. 42, and Drew Hlavtur, sophomore No. 2, participated in the assemblies.
The boys acted out situations from the classroom and the playground in two teams of three. One team handled the situation well and one did not.
“We asked the students to decide who was right and who was wrong,” Hobbs said. “They were pretty cut and dry, but it showed the second graders they could identify proper behavior when they saw it.”
The baseball players also presented a scenario about one of the topics that really happened to them at one time or another.
“As a borderline professional speaker, I filled the gaps for the students and my players,” Hobbs said. “Needless to say the boys were a hit at Ridgeview. It was so good we are being asked to do the assembly for other grades and Kingsville Elementary heard about the show and are requesting dates as well.”
Hlavtur was the only one of the boys who attended Ridgeview as an elementary student so he closed the show and talked about his school pride and challenged the students to listen to their teachers.
