In the wake of Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas, local school officials are saying it’s terrible to think about, but they do have security plans to keep students and teachers safe in a worst case scenario.
Starting this fall, all Ashtabula County school districts will have school resource officers on duty at each campus, and routinely conduct active shooter drills. All rooms in every county school are numbered and have that number clearly posted on exterior windows for identification in an emergency. All schools lock their doors and visitors must use an entry button to obtain entrance and then report directly to the main office.
Ashtabula, Geneva, Jefferson, Pymatuning Valley and St. John schools have door barricades, or anchors, installed in the schools. Barricades are attached to classroom doors and are locked in place. The door anchors are “impenetrable” and can be activated by foot from inside a classroom, according to the company’s website.
Jefferson and Buckeye Local Schools have shatter-resistant glass and extra locks on all doors, as well as video surveillance that covers the interior and exterior of the building. All entrances to the building have cameras fixed on them.
William R. Nye Jr., superintendent at Grand Valley Local Schools, said he can’t even imagine the anguish the parents of elementary students [in Texas] are going through.
“It is horrific that we have people in this world that are capable of hurting innocent children,” he said. “We take safety seriously and hope and pray that we never have to experience a tragic event.”
Grand Valley drills lock downs and how to respond to unwanted intruders. Just last week, the school had an active shooter drill.
Grand Valley and all other area schools require visitors and employees to wear identification badges to monitor access to the school. All doors are locked during the day and most schools have a surveillance system in place.
Additionally, GV will hire a school resource officer for the 2022-23 school year.
“We will continually explore new and alternate methods to keep our school children and staff safe,” Nye said.
Buckeye boasts a Tattletale Alarm System in every building.
“This system allows each teacher in the district to utilize a panic alarm fob,” Superintendent Patrick Colucci said. “For elementary schools, a specific fob has been designated for use on the playground.”
The fob has two functions: to notify the building administration and to provide a direct dispatch to the Sheriff’s Office.
A-Tech Superintendent Scott Wludyga said the safety of students and staff is the top priority. A-Tech’s first line of protection are gates set up at all entrances.
“Every visitor must check in at our Welcome Center before entering campus,” he said. “We have a school resource officer and an extensive network of security cameras. We also utilize an app called StopIT that enables students and staff to anonymously report anything that may be a concern right from their phone.”
Sister Maureen Burke, president of St. John School, said they take the safety and security of their students and staff very seriously.
“It is one of our highest priorities,” she said. “Over the past few years we have upgraded door security and video cameras throughout the building. We practice a variety of drills. This summer as part of our renovations, we are adding additional door security, more cameras and exterior lights for the parking area.”
After a mass school shooting, St. John teachers and staff talk with students and assure them that they have a safe space to discuss their fears and worries.
“Mental health issues are real and we believe they need to be addressed. As a Catholic faith-based school this flows from our mission to address the needs of the whole child,” Burke said. “We have policies in place to alert school officials when school computers are accessing sites that are troublesome and alert us when issues of suicide, depression are being searched or written about on school-issued devices.”
Ashtabula Area City Schools (AACS) have implemented active shooter training and training for its school resource officers, Superintendent Mark Potts said.
In addition to security cameras, locked doors and barricades in each classroom, every AACS has a comprehensive Emergency Operations Plan.
Geneva Area City Schools also implemented a number of student safety measures, said Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn.
“We have a district Safety Committee in place; we partner and communicate with local agencies; there are phones in all classrooms and our phone system has the capability to do all calls internally, and we have MARCS radios in all buildings with a direct link to the local police,” she said. “The district also utilizes the Safer Ohio School Tip line which is an anonymous tip line.”
Future plans for Geneva include the purchase of a visitor entry program for all buildings and additional cameras in the buildings and on the buses.
“It’s heart wrenching to hear of the tragedy and our hearts break for the families who lost loved ones at Robb Elementary,” Hrina-Treharn said. “We held a moment of silence and our high school principal sent the message of, if you see something, say something.”
Pymatuning Valley Superintendent Christopher Edison said in addition to a school resource officer who patrols the entire campus, each building is equipped with door buzzers to let visitors into the main office. Some of the doors have window film that helps prevent windows from being broken. Each building has a threat assessment team that reviews potential threats to the building.
The district also installed panic buttons in each office. The campus and most school buses are equipped with high-resolution cameras. The district contracts with the Community Counseling to have case managers and a certified therapist on campus.
“The Pymatuning Valley Local School District takes student and staff safety very seriously and we are always analyzing our safety plans to ensure we are making our campus a safe place for students, staff, and visitors,” Edison said. “This summer we will review our safety plans and make sure they are updated prior to students arriving in August.”
Campus safety measures don’t stop at K-12 schools. Kent State University Ashtabula has several safety measures in place, including a full-time security officer; a campus resource officer during the academic year; an internal Emergency Response Team, and all buildings have entry/exit cameras. Exterior cameras will be installed across campus later this year, and KSU Ashtabula provides periodic “ALICE Training” to faculty, staff and students.
