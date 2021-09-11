To honor the victims, first responders and heroes of Sept. 11, 2001, the following events are planned in Ashtabula County.
• Lake Shore Park in Ashtabula Township will host a Patriot Day Tribute Concert at 6 p.m. today at the Main Pavilion.
The event will feature “Abe and Mary Lincoln” by John and Marian King; American Legion Neal Post No. 743 of North Kingsville, and Lee Ann Bancroft singing National Anthem.
The concession stand will be open.
The Ashtabula Township Park Commission is sponsoring the event.
* * * * * *
The 6th Annual Shield a Badge with Prayer, offering prayers and thanks for Ashtabula County’s first responders, will be held from noon to 1 p.m. today in Ashtabula County Peace Officers Memorial Park, 53 N. Chestnut St., Jefferson.
Join Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Ashtabula County Sheriff Bill Niemi, State Senator Sandra O’Brien and Master of Ceremonies, Eastern County Court Judge Harold Specht, as they give words of encouragement on this solemn anniversary.
The Rev. Sean Hampton from Ashtabula First Church of the Nazarene, the Rev. Bill McMinn, Eagleville Bible Church, and the Rev. Scott Ardary, Pentecostal Community Church, will lead the group on prayers.
* * * * * *
Kingsville Presbyterian Church, 3056 Main St., Kingsville, will host a 9/11 Community Memorial Service at 7 p.m. Sunday.
* * * * * *
The National September 11 Memorial and Museum suggests:
• Churches toll bells at 8:46 a.m. today, the time the first airliner struck the World Trade Center.
• Americans are asked to lower their flags to half-staff and observe a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. today.
* * * * * * *
At Ground Zero in New York City, the traditional reading of names of each victim will resume at the 9/11 Memorial in New York — carried out by family members of the 2,983 people killed on 9/11.
Network television stations NBC, CBS, and ABC will be providing live coverage of memorial ceremonies in New York and elsewhere.
