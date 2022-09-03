JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula County’s 2022 Household Hazardous Waste collection event takes place today, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at A-Tech.
Jake Brand, director of the Ashtabula County Community Services and Planning department, said people attending the event can enter the event through either Route 167 or Garrett Road. People attending the event will be given a brief survey, and asked to verify they are a resident of the county, he said.
“Residents stay in their car the entire time,” Brand said. “A representative from the contracted vendor will take the HHW containers out of their vehicle.”
The event is free for county residents.
Among the items accepted at the event are oil-based paint and paint products in five gallon containers or smaller, including aerosols, adhesives, roof tar and driveway sealers. No latex paints will be accepted.
Acid and caustic products, along with all household batteries and lead acid automotive batteries, will be accepted. Motor oil will be accepted in up to five gallon containers, but one gallon containers are preferred. Other automotive fluids being accepted are antifreeze, brake fluid, grease and fuel.
Liquid, solid and aerosol pesticides in homeowner sizes will be accepted, along with thermometers, thermostats, fluorescent bulbs and tubes containing mercury will be accepted, as will elemental mercury.
Items not being accepted at the event include explosives, ammunition, gas cylinders, radioactive waste, pharmaceuticals and large quantities of unknown materials.
“We’ve had people try to bring dynamite before,” Brand said.
Tires are not accepted at this event. The county traditionally hosts a tire collection event in May at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
At last year’s household hazardous waste event, the wait time was under five minutes, Brand said.
“It was pretty much a drive-through,” he said. “It largely varies from year to year, but it’s our anticipation that wait times will be under 15 minutes, that’s our goal.”
Traffic safety is organizers’ main concern.
“We want to get people off the road,” Brand said. “No matter which entrance you come in, we time people and try to make sure the wait time is equal from both sides.”
He asked that people listen to volunteers working at the event.
“We hope for a smooth event,” Brand said.
