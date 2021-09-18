Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Ashtabula County have been rising over the past several weeks.
There have been 464 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.
For the past several weeks, Ashtabula County had the lowest number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the state. That changed this week, with Ashtabula County moving up to 82nd out of 88 counties, with 447 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks, according to information from the Ohio Department of Health.
Tina Stasiewski, Ashtabula County Medical Center’s vice president of business development, said ACMC had three ICU beds and 24 medical-surgical beds available, out of a total of nine ICU beds and 75 medical-surgical beds.
“ACMC has experienced a sustained increase in the number of patients hospitalized over the past six weeks or so,” Stasiewski said in an email. “COVID-19 is impacting that increase. We encourage everyone in Ashtabula County to continue to practice safety measures like wearing a mask, especially when indoors, maintaining physical distance, washing hands frequently, staying home when sick and getting vaccinated.”
The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and work against the Delta variant of COVID-19, Stasieswski said.
If members of the public would like to support ACMC, supporting and thankful messages to staff would help, Stasiewski said.
“The positive messages left on our website and social media in the beginning of the pandemic uplifted [our caregivers] and let them know their community appreciates what they do every day to provide the best possible care to our patients,” she said.
UH Conneaut and Geneva are at 85-percent capacity, according to a statement from University Hospitals leadership. Preparations are being made to increase capacity at the hospitals beyond 100 percent, if necessary, according to the statement.
Everyone should continue social distancing, wearing masks and getting vaccinated, according to the statement. Unvaccinated patients are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19, according to the statement.
As of Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ashtabula County since the start of the pandemic rose to 8,161, an increase of 31 cases in one day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. As of Friday, 185 people have died from COVID-19 in the county.
Statewide, there were 8,447 new cases reported on Friday, along with 307 hospitalizations and 206 deaths, according to ODH. Deaths are not reported every day by the Ohio Department of Health.
Ashtabula County still lags behind the state in vaccination rate, with 46.78 percent of county residents receiving at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 43.67 percent fully vaccinated. Statewide, 53.22 percent of Ohioans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 49.24 percent of state residents are fully vaccinated.
