JEFFERSON — Everyone knows a child who loves horses. Well, their time has come.
The 4th annual Ashtabula County Horse Palooza Event trots into the fairgrounds this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“This is a three-day extravaganza of everything related to horses,” said Kellie White-Rettinger, of Whispering Pines Percherons in Kingsville. “Our goal is to offer our 4-H youth in Ashtabula and surrounding counties an educational opportunity with horses they would not normally have the chance to receive, while still having a so much fun.”
Volunteers range from equine professionals to individuals who share a passion for the equine industry. They will share their knowledge of equine massage therapy, preparing horses for show and Magnawave Therapy, as well as clinics in gaming, roping, draft horse driving and a special bridleless jumping performance.
There will also be opportunities to receive prizes, shop at the tack swap and win raffle items.
“It’s going to be a weekend of fun, experience, knowledge and education,” Rettinger said. “Two open horse shows will also take place on Friday and Sunday. They are a gaming and pleasure show. Saturday morning is an obstacle challenge.”
Come Saturday night, a rigatoni, sausage and meatballs dinner will be available for $8 adults, $5 for children. Ages 5 and younger free.
“If you are a horse lover this is the perfect weekend for you,” she said.
This entire event is made possible by volunteers and 4-H advisors and parents. For more information, check out the Facebook page, Horse Palooza 2021, for a full schedule of events.
The event is free to all 4-H members, and a donation for non-4-H children. Helmets are required for ages 18 and younger.
