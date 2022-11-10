JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A horse had to be euthanized on Tuesday despite the efforts of first responders to save the animal.
Pierpont Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Marshall said his department received a call at just before 10 a.m. for a possible horse drowning on Brown Road on the border between Denmark and Jefferson townships, near Northeast Ohio Regional Airport.
“The airport workers were cleaning ditches and they were the ones that notified the Sheriff’s Office that the horse was drowning,” Marshall said. “They went in the water and they were keeping the (horse’s) head above water.”
Firefighters called in mutual aid from the Plymouth and Windsor Fire Departments, Marshall said.
Denmark Township’s road department volunteered their backhoe for help, he said.
Nancy Frazier, director of the Ashtabula County Humane Society, said she was called to the scene by the Pierpont Fire Department.
Sheriff William Niemi said deputies were on-scene to help as much as they could in an attempt to rescue the horse.
“Once we got the horse up, we were able to check vitals and stuff like that, it was determined that the horse was going to need to be put down,” Marshall said. “He had ingested too much water. He’d have died a slow, miserable death if they hadn’t euthanized him.”
The owners signed the horse over to the Ashtabula County Humane Society, and the horse was euthanized.
The Humane Society paid for veterinary expenses, Frazier said.
The incident took place at Chicken Math Animal Sanctuary, located on Brown Road.
A representative for the sanctuary could not be reached for comment.
Frazier said the Ashtabula County Humane Society has not had any calls about the property, but has attempted to walk through the property twice unsuccessfully.
“Thankfully, [the airport workers] were walking down the road, they were cleaning the ditches and stuff like that, and they noticed it,” Marshall said. “Thank God for the airport workers for that. All of us wished for a better outcome. We gave it 1,000 percent, and tried to do everything for that horse. We were there for three to four hours, pushing all that long, trying to do everything we can for it.
“We don’t know how long the horse had been in the water, but it was all wrapped up in the fencing, and they had to cut the fencing away to get it out.”
Frazier said the decision to euthanize the horse was difficult, but one that everyone there understood.
“That was the humane thing, that we could do,” she said. “The veterinarian was in agreement.”
Marshall thanked everyone who responded.
He thanked Windsor Assistant Fire Chief Callie Mallory, who has 28 years of experience with horses.
“She teaches these type of classes, so when they called and asked if we wanted her help, it was absolutely yes,” Marshall said.
