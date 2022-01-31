CONNEAUT — Changes are coming to a pair of parks after City Council approved donating Malek and Dean Avenue parks to the Ashtabula County Metroparks and the Conneaut Port Authority, respectively.
Marie Lane, president of the Ashtabula County Metroparks board, said the Metroparks have a great partnership with the city of Conneaut.
The Metroparks are working with the Nature Conservancy on a wetlands restoration project, which will improve habitat diversity at the park and the water quality in the Conneaut watershed, Lane said.
“The Nature Conservancy came to us about it because the area is just perfect,” Lane said.
Some work will still need to take place at the park before the transfer can be official, Lane said.
Much of the work that needs to be done is dependent on the weather, Lane said.
“We expect that, when the weather breaks in the spring, that we’ll be going full-speed ahead,” she said.
Among other things, the backstop at the baseball field will have to be removed, she said.
“We love the walking path,” Lane said. “So we don’t want to disturb any of the commemorative benches that have been placed there, or disturb the special gardens from the garden club.”
The Metroparks Board appreciates how much Conneaut residents enjoy the park, Lane said.
“It’s a beautiful park and we’re honored to be its next caretakers,” she said.
The pair of resolutions were introduced at a meeting in December, and were discussed a number of times by city officials. At the Jan. 24 meeting when the resolutions were passed, Conneaut City Council President Jon Arcaro spoke about the plans.
“With all the good the Metroparks have been doing in the city, it’ll be interesting to see what they do with Malek [Park],” he said at the meeting.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said at the meeting that he is excited to see what the Port Authority does with the Dean Avenue Park property.
George Peterson, chair of the Conneaut Port Authority Board, said the group is still planning to resurface the tennis courts at the park and transform them into pickleball courts. The Port Authority also plans to have an ice skating rink at the park during the winter, Peterson said.
Playground equipment will have to be updated as it ages, at the request of the Port Authority’s insurance company, Peterson said.
Peterson said they will probably also look at putting up additional lights and fencing.
Peterson said the Port Authority will pay for upkeep of the park.
“We’re doing it for the community,” Peterson said.
