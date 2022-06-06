ASHTABULA — Kent State University at Ashtabula and the Ashtabula Area College Committee are working to establish a scholarship fund to be endowed in celebration of Dean and Chief Administrative Officer Susan J. Stocker and her historic leadership tenure on campus.
The Susan J. Stocker Nursing Scholarship will support her two greatest passions by providing financial support for students in Kent State Ashtabula’s nursing program and ensuring her legacy will impact future generations of students.
Community and alumni donations are being sought to help support the scholarship fund. To donate to the Susan J. Stocker Nursing Scholarship, visit www.kent.edu/ashtabula/stocker-scholarship or make a check out to “Kent State University Foundation,” indicating “Susan Stocker Scholarship” on the memo line.
Checks can be mailed to Kent State University at Ashtabula, Attention: Rebecca Harvey, 3300 Lake Road West, Ashtabula, OH 44004.
“Dean Stocker has been such an integral part of Kent State Ashtabula for so long, from teaching my nursing classes while I was in school to being the dean during my children’s time there,” said Sharon Barber, a registered nurse and member of the Class of 1994.
Barber’s two children, Matt ’18 and Molly ’20, also graduated from the Kent State Ashtabula nursing program.
“It’s an honor to have learned from her and see what she has done in her tenure with the university,” Barber said.
Stocker is set to retire on June 30, following 21 years as dean and 32 years in positions of leadership on the Ashtabula Campus and within the university.
A 1984 graduate of the Ashtabula nursing program, Stocker was like many of the Ashtabula students. She was married with two young children and she worked part time.
As a registered nurse working in maternal-child nursing, she served locally in both hospital and home health care settings while earning her bachelor of science in nursing (B.S.N.) degree from Villa Maria College in Erie, Pa.
She returned to Kent State Ashtabula in 1990 as an instructor and earned tenure in 1997, rising to the rank of associate professor in 1999.
She then assumed the role of Director of Nursing, which she held before being named interim dean. In 2003, Stocker was appointed as the fifth dean of the campus.
During her tenure, Stocker shepherded the construction of Robert S. Morrison Hall, the campus’s state-of-the-art health and science building, along with several major renovations and improvements to the campus infrastructure.
She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Kent State Ashtabula Roger T. Beitler Distinguished Former Student Award and the Kent State Ashtabula Distinguished Nursing Alumni Award. She was also the first member of the Ashtabula faculty to win the prestigious Kent State Distinguished Teaching Award. She received the LEADERship Ashtabula County Excellence in Leadership award and the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing Distinguished Alumni award. She served as the President of the Ohio Nurses Association from 1997 to 2001 and as the Chair of the Ohio Nurses Foundation from 2017 to 2021. She was awarded the ONA Gingy Harshey Meade Leadership Award in 2019.
More information on how to give to the scholarship, as well as a retrospective of Stocker’s career, can be found online at www.kent.edu/ashtabula/stocker-scholarship.
